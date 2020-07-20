GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced they're investigating several weekend boating accidents from around the state - including one in Greenville County.
Officials say they responded to Lake Lanier in Northern Greenville County the morning of July 19 in reference to a tubing accident.
They say two juveniles were on a tube being pulled by a 16-foot boat when the tube collided with a docked boat on the lake.
One of the juveniles suffered a broken leg. The other remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.
SCDNR continues to investigate this accident, as well as a fatal boating accident in Gilbert and an accident in Saluda County that left four people injured.
