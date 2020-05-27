COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of one of their K9s after he suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday.
SCDNR says Region 4's K9 Blue passed away beside his handler, Sgt. Earhart, on May 26.
Blue, a labrador retriever, had been a member of the agency since 2017. He assisted in many missions throughout the state, from catching poachers to assisting other agencies with evidence recovery.
"I had the pleasure of watching K9 Blue and Sgt. Earhart grow together over the last three years," said Lt. Col. Landrum. "They were an excellent team filled with determination, drive, and the will to always want to do better. K9 Blue will truly be missed and will always be known as a true hero."
A date for Blue's service has not yet been announced.
"SCDNR K9 team is a valuable asset to SCDNR law enforcement and local law enforcement," said Col. Chisolm Frampton. "We are heartbroken by the loss of Blue, one of our K9s."
