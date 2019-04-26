PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDNR officials say a landslide in northern Pickens County has shut down a section of roadway in the Jocassee Gorges.
A press release from SCDNR says a 3-mile section of HOrsepasture Road within the Jim Timmerman Natural Resources Area has been shut off. The stretch of road spans from Bootleg Road south toward Jocassee Dam.
SCDNR says during heavy rainfall on April 19, the area received 8 inches of rain within 10 hours.
You can check here for more updates, or call either the Jocassee Field Office at 864-868-0281 or the Clemson SCDNR office at 864-986-6247.
