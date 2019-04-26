CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced Friday afternoon that turtle season has begun a little early!
Sometime Thursday night, officials say a female loggerhead came ashore on Kiawah Island and laid the first reported nest of the season. Her nest was discovered early Friday by volunteers.
“To my knowledge, this is the earliest we’ve seen a sea turtle nest in South Carolina,” said SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate. “May 1 is the average, but we’ve had a warm winter and several reports of mating loggerheads over recent weeks – so we knew it was just a matter of time."
Also Friday, beach-goers on Hilton Head Island witnessed another female sea turtle nesting in broad daylight. This nest did not resemble one created by a typical loggerhead, however.
Biologists were soon able to determine that the nest belonged to an endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle!
“This is only the fourth confirmed Kemp’s nest in South Carolina since record-keeping started in the 1970s,” Pate said. “An exciting kick-off to the season, to say the least.”
For the next several months, volunteers will patrol the beaches of South Carolina every morning for crawls - a sign that a mother turtle has come ashore.
SCDNR offers these reminders to beach-goers as we enter turtle nesting season:
• Report all sick/injured/dead sea turtles and nest disturbances to the SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431 so that staff/volunteers can respond as soon as possible.
• Respect boating laws and boat cautiously, especially in small tidal creeks where sea turtles like to feed. Boat strikes have emerged as the leading cause of death for sea turtles in South Carolina.
• Keep artificial lights off the beach at night during nesting season – this includes beachfront property lights and flash photography, which can disorient nesting mothers and hatchlings.
• Always respect sea turtles by observing them from a distance on the beach. Individuals that violate federal law by harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.
• Keep our beaches and ocean clean by avoiding single-use plastics. Plastic bags and balloons are among the most common trash items found on South Carolina beaches and can cause injury or death when sea turtles mistake them for food.
