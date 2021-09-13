GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says multiple people were hit by falling birdshot pellets near Wheatfield Drive in Greenwood County.
SCDNR officers say they responded to the area at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say residents in the neighborhood complained to them that birdshot pellets shot from a nearby dove field were falling on their houses and in their yards. Several people told officers that some of the birdshot pellets fell on them. Among these people was a 6-year-old who had two marks on his cheek, according to residents.
Officers say they made contact with the property owner and the hunters. The hunt was voluntarily stopped due to safety and noise concerns, according to officers.
