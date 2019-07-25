COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources said a new law bans the use of certain natural deer lures and attractants often used by deer hunters in the state.
It is now unlawful in South Carolina to possess or use, for the purpose of hunting or scouting, any substance or material that contains or claims to contain any excretion collected from a deer, including urine, feces, gland oil or other body fluid.
DNR clarified that this does not prohibit the use of synthetic products or substances collected by a hunter from deer legally harvested in South Carolina. Synthetic products will be labeled as such and hunters should assume any unlabeled products contain natural material.
The law was established to help prevent the introduction of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) into South Carolina. CWD is a contagious, always fatal, neurological disease that affects members of the deer family.
The disease has been nicknamed “Zombie Deer Disease” and has been detected in 26 states.
Currently, there have been no confirmed cases in South Carolina or surrounding states.
“Numerous other states have a ban on these products in place, this is part of a comprehensive effort to keep Chronic Wasting Disease out of our state and protect our valuable deer herd from this devastating disease,” Jay Cantrell, SCDNR Big Game Biologist, said in a news release. “There’s no practical or feasible test that can be performed on these natural urine products, or on the deer they collect the urine from, so there’s no way to know if they are safe.”
