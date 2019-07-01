SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is providing inspection services so citizens can have a safe, fun holiday.
Public boat inspections will be held across the state, officials say.
SCDNR officers will make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch.
Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.
Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
INSPECTION SCHEDULE
- June 30 Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Darlington
- July 3 Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp-Lake Hartwell 10 a.m. - noon Anderson
- July 3 Main Ramp-Lake Bowen 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Spartanburg
- July 4 Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion 10 a.m. - noon Clarendon
- July 4 Greenwood State Park-Lake Greenwood 10 a.m. - noon Greenwood
- July 4 Clearwater Cove Landing - Lake Wateree 10 a.m. - noon Kershaw
- July 4 Riverfork Public Landing-Lake Greenwood 10 a.m. - noon Laurens
- July 4 Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray 10 a.m. - noon Lexington
- July 4 Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee 10 a.m. - noon Marion
- July 4 Dorn Landing-Lake Thurmond 10 a.m. - noon McCormick
- July 4 Billy Dreher Island - Tournament Ramp 10 a.m. - noon Newberry
- July 5 South Cove Park-Lake Keowee 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oconee
- July 6 Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) - Chechesse River 10 a.m. - noon Beaufort
- July 6 Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) - Dunham Creek 10 a.m. - noon Berkeley
- July 6 Remleys Point Landing - Wando River 10 a.m. - noon Charleston
- July 6 Wappoo Cut - ICW 10 a.m. - noon Charleston
- July 6 Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion 10 a.m. - noon Clarendon
- July 6 Public Landing - Combahee River 10 a.m. - noon Colleton
- July 6 Carroll A. Campbell Landing - Sampit River 10 a.m. - noon Georgetown
- July 6 Johnny Causey Landing - ICW at Little River 10 a.m. - noon Horry
- July 6 Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray 10 a.m. - noon Lexington
- July 6 Billy Dreher Island - Tournament Ramp 10 a.m. - noon Newberry
- July 6 Twelve Mile Park-Lake Hartwell 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pickens
- July 6 Ebenezer Park Landing - Lake Wylie 10 a.m. - noon York
- July 7 Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) - Battery Creek 10 a.m. - noon Beaufort
- July 7 William Dennis Landing - Tail Race Canal 10 a.m. - noon Berkeley
- July 7 Garris Landing (Moores) - ICW at Awendaw 10 a.m. - noon Charleston
- July 7 John P. Limehouse Landing - Stono River 10 a.m. - noon Charleston
- July 7 Herbert H. Jessen Landing - Ashley River 10 a.m. - noon Dorchester
- July 7 Wacca Wache Landing - ICW on Waccamaw River 10 a.m. - noon Georgetown
- July 7 Conway Marina Landing-Waccamaw River 10 a.m. - noon Horry
