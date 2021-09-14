OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says officers are responding to a reported drowning at Devils Fork State Park.
Officials say that officers just arrived at the scene so they don't have any more details right now.
We will update this story as we learn more.
More news: Deputies searching for runaway teenager from Greenville Co., officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.