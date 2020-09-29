Georgetown, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say one of the men reported overdue and missing on the Sampit River in Georgetown has been recovered.
DNR officials say the recovery came after two days of continuous searching by vessels and aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard, the SCDNR and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
The body of Marquis Mickel was found by an SCDNR boat crew at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Monday.
DNR says Mickel was less than a quarter mile upstream from the Carroll A. Campbell Boat Landing, where the two missing boaters departed from on Saturday, September 26. SCDNR says Mickel wasn't wearing a life preserver when found.
DNR officials say USCG vessel continued to search overnight for the second missing man, Kinsley Johnson, and SCDNR crews with side-scanning sonar capable boats rejoined the search at daylight on Tuesday. A SCDNR Dive Team will assist as needed officials say.
“Our officers and those from the other agencies are working as hard as we can and hope to be able to provide a resolution this situation for these men’s families,” said SCDNR Lt. Angus MacBride, who has been coordinating the agency’s efforts with USCG and the Sheriff’s Office since Sunday evening.
