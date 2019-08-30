Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to remind big game hunters traveling out of state not to import into South Carolina certain carcass parts from states with confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
According to SCDNR, deer hunting generates more than $200 million annually for South Carolina's economy and white-tail deer are the most sought game species in the state.
So far, CWD has not been found in South Carolina and officials want to keep it that way.
“In order to ensure that South Carolina’s extremely valuable white-tailed deer resource remains protected, the SCDNR continues to maintain regulations restricting the importation of certain carcass parts from deer and elk harvested in the U.S. states and Canadian provinces where CWD has been documented,” said SCDNR Assistant Big Game Program Coordinator Jay Cantrell.
Officials say you may only bring the following carcass parts into South Carolina from out of state hunts where CWD has been found:
- Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached
- Meat that has been boned out
- Hides with no heads attached
- Clean skulls (no meat or tissue attached) or clean skull plates with antlers attached
- Antlers (detached from the skull plate)
- Clean upper canine teeth of elk, also called "buglers," "whistlers" or "ivories"
- Finished taxidermy heads
Hunters may not import whole carcasses or parts of white-tail deer, mule deer, moose or elk that contain nervous system tissue such as the brain or spinal column.
U.S. states where CWD has been diagnosed include: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
SCDNR reminds hunters that they play a key role in keeping the disease out of our state.
