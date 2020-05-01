COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that all manned SCDNR-managed shooting ranges in the state will reopen Tuesday, May 5.
DNR closed all shooting ranges across the state back in March as a coronavirus precaution.
The ranges set for reopen next week include the James O. Thomason Range in Spartanburg County and the Pickens Range in Pickens County. The ranges will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To ensure proper social distancing, SCDNR staff will be implementing these additional safety measures:
- Every other shooting position will be closed to ensure social distancing.
- No more than TWO (2) shooters may shoot on a shooting position at a time. Space is limited at the firing line, so this will be required to ensure the safety of others on the range.
- Ranges will NOT be loaning out equipment, such as target throwers, spotting scopes, rifle rests, etc. Bring your own equipment.
- You are not required to sign-in.
- Shooters will be limited to ONE (1) hour on the range so that others can utilize the facility. If the range is full, the Range Officer will maintain a running list of the shooters who are waiting. Shooters who are waiting will be asked to remain in their vehicle until called upon by the Range Officer for an open position.
CLICK HERE for more information on SCDNR shooting ranges.
