COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — Beginning on Monday, July 6, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said they will resume in-person transactions at all licensing and boat titling offices statewide.
The offices will resume their normal work schedule, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be assisting customers on a first-come, first-serve basis.
People are asked to arrive at the office before 4 p.m. and please allow only one person per application due to limited office space and maximum occupancy requirements.
If you have already mailed in your boat titling and registration paperwork, SCDNR says do not go to an office for processing as staff will not be available to locate and process mailed paperwork from the window. All mailed paperwork will be processed on a first-in, first-out basis.
SCDNR asks that everyone wear a face covering while visiting any state office.
Online, phone, and U.S. mail options are still available also, SCDNR said.
Boating information can be found here and licensing information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.