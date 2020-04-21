Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced it would continue to keep several properties and facilities closed until further notice.
The closures include piers at 13 state lakes, Capers Island, St Helena Sound Heritage Preserve islands, Fenwick Island, and Botany Bay beach access, as well as Bald Rock Heritage Preserve and Sassafras Mountain Observation Tower.
Previously, officials said Bald Rock Heritage Preserve may remain closed after vandals twice tore down a fence and spray painted graffiti.
SCDNR says they will continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and will make decisions regarding the opening or closing of properties with the goal of ensuring public health.
