SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina has begun, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
South Carolina's official sea turtle nesting season starts on May 1 and continues till October 31.
“Staff and volunteers are very excited to celebrate the official opening of sea turtle season,” said Michelle Pate, SCDNR sea turtle biologist.
“This year has been an especially difficult one for all of us globally, and we welcome the seasonal return of these ancient creatures back to South Carolina's nesting beaches.”
Pate added that she expects a productive season, though not reaching the level of nesting seen in 2019.
According to SCDNR, in 2019 South Carolina experienced a record breaking season in which sea turtles laid the largest number of nests ever recorded along the coastline.
MORE NEWS - SCDNR reopening all manned shooting ranges on May 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.