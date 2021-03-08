Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to take down their bird feeders until early spring after an increase in mortality rates has been reported in some birds.
DNR officials say they've seen a spike in deaths among Pine Siskins who are more susceptible than other species to getting sick from dirty bird feeders. According the the DNR, there has been an increase in the number of reports received from across the state in the last several weeks.
The SCDNR says South Carolinians who enjoy feeding wild birds must ensure their bird feeders stay clean. Without adequate care, bird feeders can harm, rather than benefit, the local bird population.
Officials say those who have bird feeders should take them down until early April, when Pine Siskins have begun to migrate north. Officials say temporarily removing bird feeders will not prevent wild birds from returning after the feeder is put back up.
Dirty feeders can harbor spoiled feed, seed hulls, and waste which can become a source of bacteria, mold, and transmissible diseases between birds. Tips on proper bird feeder care can be found here.
