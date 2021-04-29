Beaver on shoreline of Huntington Beach

Beaver on shoreline of Huntington Beach State Park.

 (Photo: Kaley Nevin/SCDNR)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, a SCDNR staff member captured a shot of an out-of-place beaver on the shore of a beach.

According to SCDNR's post, a SCDNR staff member spotted the beaver while visiting with Huntington Beach State Park rangers.

"The animal likely made its way there to evade a predator (like an alligator) in a nearby freshwater pond and would safely make its way home on its own – as long as beachgoers do not approach it or block its path," said Huntington Beach State Park ranger Mike Walker.

Walker said he has only seen this once before in his time at Huntington.

SCDNR says if you happen to see out-of-place wildlife, always give it space and allow it to return to its natural environment.  If you’re ever unsure or see a wildlife violating occurring, call the 24/7 wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
 
 

