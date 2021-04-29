MURRELLS INLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, a SCDNR staff member captured a shot of an out-of-place beaver on the shore of a beach.
According to SCDNR's post, a SCDNR staff member spotted the beaver while visiting with Huntington Beach State Park rangers.
"The animal likely made its way there to evade a predator (like an alligator) in a nearby freshwater pond and would safely make its way home on its own – as long as beachgoers do not approach it or block its path," said Huntington Beach State Park ranger Mike Walker.
Walker said he has only seen this once before in his time at Huntington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.