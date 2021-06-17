CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spotted an unusual sight in Charleston this week.
According to SCDNR's post, a group of cownose rays were spotted schooling in boat slips at the Marine Center in Charleston.
What were they doing there? SCDNR shark biologist Bryan Frazier said, "In the summer, millions of these rays migrate from Florida to the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays, where they mate and give birth (like their shark relatives, rays give birth to live young, typically one pup at a time). That party has already begun, so this is likely a group of younger, nonbreeding rays that will stay in South Carolina for the summer. "
SCDNR said cownose rays school in large groups like this when feeding between the tides as they wait to forage.
"They’re a shy species that tends to avoid humans, so they’re rarely responsible for stings. At low tide, they’ve been spotted behind our marine lab feeding on clams, oysters and small crustaceans along the shoreline," the organization said.
