COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be holding courtesy boar inspections to help prepare for Memorial Day weekend.

According to SCDNR, officer will perform a quick and thorough inspection on your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your boat before you launch. These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

SCDNR says boaters who take advantage of the inspection but do not meet the standards within safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem.

The inspections will be held at the following public boat landings:

Date

Landing

Time

County

5/29

Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW

10 a.m. to noon

 Horry 

5/29 

Lake Murray Dam

10 a.m. to noon

Lexington

 5/30 

River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell

2 to 4 p.m.

Anderson

 5/30 

Battery Creek Landing - Battery Creek

10 a.m. to noon

Beaufort

5/30

Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Darlington

5/30

Dreher Island Landing

10 a.m. to noon

Lexington

5/30

Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie

12 to 2 p.m.

York

5/31

Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW

10 a.m. to noon

 Charleston 

5/31

Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion

10 a.m. to noon

Clarendon

5/31

 Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood 

10 a.m. to noon

Greenwood

5/31

Clearwater Cove - Lake Wateree

12 to 2 p.m.

Kershaw

5/31

Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond

10 a.m. to noon

McCormick

5/31

Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell

10 a.m. to noon

Pickens

