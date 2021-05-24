COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be holding courtesy boar inspections to help prepare for Memorial Day weekend.
According to SCDNR, officer will perform a quick and thorough inspection on your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your boat before you launch. These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.
SCDNR says boaters who take advantage of the inspection but do not meet the standards within safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem.
The inspections will be held at the following public boat landings:
Date
Landing
Time
County
5/29
Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW
10 a.m. to noon
Horry
5/29
Lake Murray Dam
10 a.m. to noon
Lexington
5/30
River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell
2 to 4 p.m.
Anderson
5/30
Battery Creek Landing - Battery Creek
10 a.m. to noon
Beaufort
5/30
Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Darlington
5/30
Dreher Island Landing
10 a.m. to noon
Lexington
5/30
Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie
12 to 2 p.m.
York
5/31
Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW
10 a.m. to noon
Charleston
5/31
Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion
10 a.m. to noon
Clarendon
5/31
Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood
10 a.m. to noon
Greenwood
5/31
Clearwater Cove - Lake Wateree
12 to 2 p.m.
Kershaw
5/31
Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond
10 a.m. to noon
McCormick
5/31
Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell
10 a.m. to noon
Pickens
