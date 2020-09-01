COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.
SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of each boat to make sure everyone has the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft.
Those who do not comply with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections, says SCDNR. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers say they will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Here are the inspections happening in our area:
|Date
|Landing
|Time
|County
|9/6
|Dreher Island State Park - Lake Murray
|10 a.m. to noon
|Newberry
|9/6
|Lake Bowen Landing
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Spartanburg
|9/7
|Lake Harwell River River Fork Landing
|2 - 4 p.m.
|Anderson
|9/7
|Lake Greenwood River Fork Landing
|10 a.m. to noon
|Laurens
|9/7
|South Cove
|10 a.m. to noon
|Oconee
