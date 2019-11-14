Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to a hunting accident in Westminster.
According to SCDNR, the accident happened between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. near Rochester Road and West Oak Highway.
DNR says the accident involved two deer hunters. One of the hunters got out of his stand and the other mistook him for a deer and shot him.
According to DNR, the hunter was hit with buckshot in the upper body.
Officials say the victim was transported to a Greenville hospital and at last check was still in surgery.
Right now no charges have been filed according to DNR.
