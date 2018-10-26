Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- While most people decorate their houses with scary plastic spiders and bats, most do not know how to handle a real bat, especially in your home.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources want their citizens to be prepared this spooky in case any critters show up. South Carolina is home to 14 different species of bat, but only half are colonial cavity roosting species.
Most cases of unwanted bats in man-made structures are attributed to four common species: the free tailed bat, the big brown bat, evening bat, and sometimes the tri-colored bat.
Bats feed on insects, including mosquitoes, and are nocturnal. If you find a bat in your home, SCDNR reports that it is important you do not swat at it while it's flying.
If it lands within reach, put on thick gloves and cover it with a towel. If the bat is on a curtain or a wall, place a small box over the bat, then slide a piece of cardboard over the opening to trap the bat, says officials.
Bats are integral to South Carolina agriculture, but can carry rabies. If you think you have been exposed to a bat, call SCDHEC immediately. Do not release the bat unless they direct you to do so.
