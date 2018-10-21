FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Corrections said officials were searching for an escaped inmate in Florence.
Officials said Hanley was apprehended Sunday afternoon.
Officails said 27-year-old Layquan Patrick Hanley walked off from Palmer Pre-Release Center, a minimum level security facility on Sunday morning around 4:29 a.m.
According to the SCDOC, Hanley is serving a seven-year sentence for kidnapping.
Hanley is 5'7" and and weighs 156 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The SCDOC said there is a reward for information leading to Hanley's capture.
Anyone who sees Hanley is asked to call 877-349-2130.
