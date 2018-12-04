FLORENCE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Early Tuesday morning the South Carolina Department of corrections announced they have captured escape inmate James Lash Russell.
Authorities say James Lash Russell walked away from a job site in Florence, S.C. at 10:15 p.m. He was assigned to Palmer Pre-Release Center - a minimum security facility.
Right now we don't have any details about Russell's apprehension other than he was apprehended in Florence County.
Russell stands at 6 feet and weighs 211 lbs. He is described as a larger man with brown eyes and black hair.
