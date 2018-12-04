FLORENCE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Monday night that they are searching for an escaped inmate.
Authorities say James Lash Russell walked away from a job site in Florence, S.C. at 10:15 p.m. He was assigned to Palmer Pre-Release Center - a minimum security facility.
There is a reward being offered for any information that leads to his capture.
Russell stands at 6 feet and weighs 211 lbs. He is described as a larger man with brown eyes and black hair.
Investigation and apprehension efforts are currently in effect.
Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 349-2130.
