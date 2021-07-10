SPARTANBURG, COUNTY (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a trash truck overturned on I-85 south near mile marker 66.
According to Public Safety, only the left lane is open and two lanes are blocked. They go on to say clean- up is in progress.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
