Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has arrested 17 people and charged them with evading more than $367,000 in state income taxes.
According to the SCDOR, the arrests took place last week, mostly involving costal residents charged in separate cases of tax evasion. However, one resident charged was from right here in Greenville County.
DOR officials say one person in Simpsonville, was charged with five counts of evading state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 totaling $17,453.
When added together, the earnings of the defendants totaled more than $7.8 million, according to arrest warrants.
The individuals filed documents with their employer to evade or materially reduce Income Tax withholdings from their pay. Officials say most of the individuals failed to timely file Income Tax returns and two who filed returns filed false tax documents to claim excessive deductions or losses.
At this time, the Department of Revenue says at least one more arrest is pending.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 per count.
To view a full list of those arrested and their charges, click here.
