LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said agents arrested a Spartanburg woman accused of operating a Lexington grocery store without without a retail license.
SCDOR said Natalia Sokil, 44, of Spartanburg, is the owner of European Market in Lexington. Agents have accused her of operating her business without a valid retail license and ordered her to close. SCDOR said that on June 24, 2020, agents were able to buy items at the store and were charged sales tax with the purchase.
If convicted, Sokil faces a fine of up to $200 and/or 30 days in jail, along with the cost of prosecution. She is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center pending a bail hearing. A booking photo for her was not listed on the jail roster Thursday morning.
“The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws,” the agency said in a news release announcing the arrest. “By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.”
