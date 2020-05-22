Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue have arrested a woman after they say she failed to pay income taxes totaling nearly $130,000.
Arrest warrants say that dating back to February of 2016, Gena Hovanec, was an officer with H&H Electrical Service of Greenville and was responsible for making state withholding tax payments for the business.
Warrants show that on five occasions between February 2016 through October 2019, Hovanec failed to pay income taxes withheld from employees pay, totaling nearly 130,000.
Agents charged Hovanec with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay Withholding Tax over five years.
Hovanec is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
