COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue said Tuesday the deadline to file tax returns in the state has been extended to June 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The SCDOT said penalties and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1.
This includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, and other taxes filed and paid with the SCDOR.
The US Treasury is also offering people and businesses an extra 90 days to pay any balances due to on federal income tax filings. Federal returns must be filed by April 15, however.
MORE: Treasury pushes tax payment deadline back 90 days due to coronavirus
