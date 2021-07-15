SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said a man from Spartanburg County has been arrested for failing to file tax returns for multiple years.
61-year-old Michael Thomas Tooley failed to timely file a South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return between the years of 2016 and 2019, according to arrest warrants.
Tooley has on file with his employer a fraudulent W-4 he used to claim he was exempt from paying state income tax, said the SCDOR. Over the four years, Tooley failed to report a total of more than $483,000 in income. He owes the state $25,074 in taxes.
The SCDOR said Tooley was charged with three counts of failing to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns and one count of tax evasion.
If convicted, the agency said Tooley faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and or a fine of $10,000 for the count of tax evasion and one year in prison and or a fine $10,000 for each county of failure to file state tax returns.
Tooley is currently being held at the Spartanburg Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
MORE NEWS: Officials need help identifying man who started fire at store in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.