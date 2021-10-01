GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Greenville County business owner was recently charged with tax evasion, said the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR).
The suspect, 47-year-old Rajesh Kumar, was charged with three counts of tax evasion, according to officials. Kumar is the owner and operator of M&R United Properties Inc.
Officials said Kumar underreported his taxable sales on the monthly Sales Tax returns he filed in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Kumar failed to report at least $778,495 in taxable sales and avoided paying around $47,329 in Sales Taxes, according to arrest warrants.
If he is convicted, Kumar faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is at the Greenville County Detention center waiting on a bond hearing, according to officials.
SCDOR said they're committed to enforcing tax laws. Anyone who knows of a person or business that broke tax laws is asked to submit tips by
submitting a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov.
