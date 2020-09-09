PUMPKINTOWN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said Wednesday that the bridge on Pumpkintown Road (SC-288) over Middle Saluda River will close for two days in mid-September for road work and require a detour.
The closure will happen on September 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
Crews must remove some large debris away from the bridge pilings, DOT officials said.
The DOT announced this 10.5 mile detour around the construction:
Detour for westbound traffic:
- North River Road (S-23-175) to Geer Highway (US-276) to Pumpkintown Road (SC-288)
Detour for eastbound traffic:
- Geer Highway (US-276) to North River Road (S-23-175) to Pumpkintown Road (SC-288)
