GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County Coroner's Office said three people were killed in an eight-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gaffney Thursday afternoon.
According to Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office, at approximately 2:50 p.m., were part of a rear end chain reaction collision that occurred on the southbound single lane “chute” constructed to divert traffic around the I-85 widening project near exit 90. Seven vehicles were all stopped in traffic when an 18-wheeler was the first initial vehicle that started the rear end collision. As a result, three cars ended up in the northbound lane and six total occupants in several cars were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said 58-year-old Thomas Newman McElroy and his wife, 60-year-old Ruth Ann McElroy were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. 60-year-old Karen Marie Goggin was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center where she later passed in the emergency department.
Fowler made the following statement about the I-85 widening project:
“These chutes should be called death traps. While state officials have endorsed them at 2 separate public meetings in Gaffney, I disagree with their being safe for motorists. It seems none of those officials are around to ride with me to knock on the doors of next of kin to deliver the message a loved one has been killed in this maze of concrete. Something must be done immediately. We cannot lose any more lives at the sacrifice of a road project."
SCDOT mentioned in a statement, "This [widening] project has been plagued by crashes throughout the work zone, including crashes like this one that involved tractor trailers that were traveling in lanes designated for passenger vehicles only. We will continue our efforts with law enforcement and local first responders to identify and implement additional measures designed to get motorists to slow down, pay attention and stay in the proper lanes."
This collision remains under investigation by SCDOT, SCHP, the MAIT Team, and law enforcement as they work to gaining better understanding of what led to this tragic crash.
MORE NEWS: Police: Man charged with murder after shooting mother of child, second woman
(2) comments
She should be fired and prosecuted for reckless endangerment, and I hope the families of the deceased sue her for everything she has.
The DOT woman that came up with the idea that these chutes were the best way to control traffic is making $300,000 a year to come up with these idiotic plans. Is she the best SC has and is she worth the money paid by the taxpayers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.