cherokee crash

Crash on I-85 is causing a backup in Cherokee County.

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT says a crash on the interstate in Cherokee County is causing a backup in Cherokee County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:08 a.m. on I-85 near exit 89 going northbound. Troopers say there are no injuries.

SCDOT says all lanes are back open.

