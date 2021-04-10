GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT says a crash on the interstate in Cherokee County is causing a backup in Cherokee County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:08 a.m. on I-85 near exit 89 going northbound. Troopers say there are no injuries.
SCDOT says all lanes are back open.
