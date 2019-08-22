Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An official with the Gateway Project said traffic is moving normally again on both sides of I-85 after Duke Energy crews pulled power cables across the interstate Thursday afternoon amid efforts to re-string power lines that were accidentally knocked down by construction crews overnight.
Traffic was stopped for several minutes at a time and then released multiple times beginning at 1 p.m.
By 4:45 the traffic pacing operation was complete but Duke crews were still working to tie the new lines in. SCDOT reports the power lines were successfully pulled back, but crews were still working to re-establish power to nearby businesses and traffic signals. Confirmed before 9 p.m. that power lines had been fully restored and energized, with traffic signals on Woodruff Road working again. SCDOT also reports all lanes and exits are open again, and that power to businesses should be fully restored within 1-2 hours.
Traffic lights were also out along parts of Woodruff Road because of the issue.
Greenville police said officers would be directing traffic at Carolina Point Parkway onto Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive until the lights are re-activated.
Part of I-85 in Greenville was shutdown early Thursday morning after the construction crew working on the Gateway Project knocked down a power pole, according to Highway Patrol.
A Greenville police spokesman said a construction crew working in the I-85 median at Woodruff Road may have accidentally struck overhead power lines, which pulled them down and into the path of a passenger SUV headed south on I-85.
That happened around 1 a.m.
Police said the SUV then struck the power lines and utility poles on both sides of I-85 fell down.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
The interstate was closed in both directions while crews removed the lines from the roadway. The interstate reopened around 3 a.m.
Duke Energy said around 1,000 customers in that area lost power overnight.
Crews had been working overnight to place concrete beams on the new bridge from I-385 south to Woodruff Road.
Police said they would continue to work with troopers and deputies to control traffic in the area until all repairs are completed.
As of 4:45 p.m. a Duke Energy spokesman said only about 30 customers remained without power.
Duke says power should be restored by 6:30 p.m.
More news: Pickens Co. mom demands answers after school bus mix-up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.