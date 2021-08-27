CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces that they are preparing to remove the chute on the I-85 widening project.
Officials say that as part of this preparation they are reopening exit 83 and closing parts of Exit 87 in Spartanburg County.
Exit 83, Highway 110, will reopen to traffic on Friday night, August 27, 2021.
On Saturday night, August 28, 2021, officials will close the Exit 87 southbound on-ramp and the Exit 87 northbound off0ramp in Gaffney. The following roads will also close along with these ramps.
- Cannons Campground Road
- Webber Road from Green River Road to Sunny Slope Drive
Officials estimate that 75% of the preparation is complete to remove the first five miles of the chute between mile markers 81 and 86. Officials say that the contractor is still expecting to remove the first five mile earlier than their earlier projection of October 17, 2021. A more exact date for the removal will be provided as they get closer to completing their preparation, according to officials.
Officials ask drivers to slow down, obey the posted speed limits and use caution while traveling through the work zone.
SCDOT says it is investing more than $830 million into modernizing and widening I-85 through Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties to serve the many vehicles that travel through the area every year.
