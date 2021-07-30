GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will begin the first phase of the removal process for the troublesome concrete interstate barriers on Saturday.
Officials say the chute removal process that begins on July 31 could last up to three months. This means drivers should expect major traffic delays.
Detours along the north and southbound lanes will begin Saturday as crews work to widen the lanes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SCDOT will close I-85 SB ramps at exit 83 to aide chute removal
