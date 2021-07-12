SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are adjusting to the first day of the two-year construction on the Business 85 bridges.
Road block signs have been going up, and traffic delays are inevitable.
Highway Patrol is sending out warnings to drivers navigating the new detours.
Spartanburg driver Angela Scott says the traffic has extended beyond the bridges.
"I was coming through the back way over here up under the bridge where the train is on the tracks. And it took me while just to go up under the bridge actually," Scott said.
Devante Stewart says he's prepared for the worst.
"I feel like it's going be really hectic, because Business 85—a lot of people take that way to get to work every day," Stewart said.
There have already been a few accidents on the first day crews shut Business 85 from Exit 3 to Exit 4B. Stewart says he usually waits it out.
"When I'm stuck in it, I just am patient; stay calm, and just float through," said Stewart.
Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and avoid distractions.
"Make sure that you're paying attention to what you're doing. Put those cell phones down. Make sure that you can follow the signs," said Cpl. Joe Hovis.
Hovis also suggests that drivers be mindful as it's Highway Patrol's job to protect the crews working as well.
"Take deep breath. Pack a little bit of patience," Hovis said, "Just remember, you're not the only one trying to get to a final destination."
Hovis says two years may seem like a long time, but drivers will figure this out as they always have. Scott says it just takes a little bit of patience.
"I think it may be hard at first, but we'll adjust. We always adjust, but, other than that, people just have to pay attention," Scott said.
Hovis says there may be some reduced speeds around the construction area. He says, normally, the speed limit is around 55 miles per hour. If you are not monitoring your speed, Hovis says he and the other troopers will catch you.
SCDOT says the work is to be complete by July 2023.
Here is detour information: Northbound through-traffic will stay on I-85 at the split near Highway 129, or you can take I26. Southbound traffic will stay on I-85 at the North split near Highway 221. You can use Highways 585 and 176 as detours.
