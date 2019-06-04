ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Department of Transportation announced Tuesday a bridge in Anderson County is temporarily closed until repairs can be made.
Officials said the bridge on Centerville Rd. over the Twenty-Three Mile Creek section of Lake Hartwell between SC 187 and Sandy Springs Road will be closed until further notice after structural issued were discovered.
The SCDOT is working on repair plans.
