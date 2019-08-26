ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Department of Transportation announced Monday that a bridge in Anderson County will reopen Tuesday after a repair project which spanned more than two months.
The bridge on Centerville Rd. over the Twenty-Three Mile Creek section of Lake Hartwell between SC 187 and Sandy Springs Road was closed on June 4 after structural issued were discovered.
On Monday, the SCDOT said repairs had been completed and they expect the bridge to reopen Tuesday afternoon after final inspections are completed.
