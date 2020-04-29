GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday evening.
Per the SC511 website, the incident has blocked all northbound lanes on I-85, near exit 51C to I-385. The incident was reported around 10:36 p.m.
No further details were immediately available. We've reached out to state troopers for more information.
