GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers who frequently take I-85 and I-385 should expect closures and detours this weekend as part of work on the Gateway Project.
SCDOT says the I-85 southbound exit 51B, which takes drivers onto southbound I-385, will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, May 20. Traffic will be detoured at exit 51C to I-385 northbound, and then directed to exit 37 to Roper Mountain Road where they will turn left and proceed onto I-385 southbound.
Drivers are reminded to obey all speed limits and follow all traffic markers.
