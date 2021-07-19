GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The SCDOT says that a crash on I-85 South is backing up traffic near exit 92.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report says there are injuries from the collision but there is no information regarding their condition.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
