GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says that a crash along I-85 South near exit 90 is causing traffic delays.
According to The South Carolina Highway Patrol Incident Report, there are no injuries from this crash.
More news: Lexington Co. SO: Officials reinvestigating a kidnapping case from 1986
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.