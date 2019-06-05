Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an accident in Greenville.
Troopers say the accident occurred around 1:11 a.m. on Hudson Road near Applewood Drive.
Right now we don't have details of how the accident happened, but when our crew arrived they saw a truck with front end damage and workers with the SCDOT.
One of the workers said they were called out to clean up after a truck had collided with a tree.
According to the highway patrol's website, the accident did involve injuries.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
More news: Greer home sprayed by several bullets in late May
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.