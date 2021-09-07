CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crews are expected to start removing the first five miles of the chute on Interstate 85 as part of their I-85 Widening Project in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Officials say that over the next 24 hours, crews will begin to remove barrier walls along the first five miles of the chute. The first five miles of the chute go from mile marker 81 to mile marker 86, according to officials.
Officials expect this process to take several nights to complete. Drivers will follow the same route until they've removed the first five miles of the barrier wall. SCDOT officials say they hope to move traffic out of the first five miles of the chute by September 15, 2021.
Once the first section is complete, SCDOT will focus on the next five-mile section of the chute, according to officials.
Officials encourage drivers to slow down, obey the speed limit and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.
