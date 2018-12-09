(FOX Carolina) - While the worst of winter storm Diego has moved on from the Upstate, our part of South Carolina is not out of the woods yet. According to SCDOT, interstate travel conditions are improving, but most roads along the I-85 corridor to North Carolina remain partially covered in snow and ice.
SCDOT also reports around 50 weather related road closures are active as of writing due to fallen trees in roadways, and discourages unnecessary travel. If you have to drive, exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and expect hazardous conditions, especially the possibility of black ice.
Officials say more than 800 maintenance employees are actively involved with winter operations. Here are the numbers for all the resources SCDOT is using today:
|808
|Maintenance employees active in winter operations
|4,109
|Tons of salt (cumulative total)
|460
|Tons of sand (cumulative total)
|2,325
|Gallons of calcium chloride (cumulative total)
|484,175
|Gallons of salt brine (cumulative total)
|340
|Snow removal units in use
SCDOT headquarters are also in 24 hour operations. State Highway Emergency Program Units are also working extended hours to assist in response to the storm.
For the latest weather conditions, you can download the SC DOT 511 mobile app.
