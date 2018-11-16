Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Haywood Road was closed at Airport Road heading toward Laurens Road Friday morning after an SUV-sized sinkhole opened at the entrance to the Kangaroo gas station.
Josh Rowe, a maintenance engineer with the SCDOT, said he was called out about 7:30 a.m.
Rowe said a drain pipe collapse caused the sinkhole to open. He said the dirt surrounding the pipe likely washed away, causing the pipe to collapse under the weight of the concrete surface above it.
The drain pipe was on gas station property and the DOT believes it will be the gas station's responsibility to repair.
The damage is not affected the road. Rowe said the damage starts at the sidewalk and then back onto the gas station property.
Rowe said crews inspected the road and determined it was structurally sound, but the lane closest to the hole on Haywood Road will be closed until the hole is fixed.
We'll update with more information when we have it.
Another massive sink hole opened on Bruce Road in front of Central Freight Lines on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.