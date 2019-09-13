GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said drivers see overnight detours next week on I-85 South at the I-385 interchange.
I-85 South will close at the interchange and drivers will be detoured on both Monday and Tuesday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews continue demolition work on the old I-385 bridge.
All I-85 Southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 51C to I-385 Northbound. From there, travelers will be turned around at Roper Mountain Road (Exit 37), and should then take I-385 South back to I-85 South via Exit 36B.
