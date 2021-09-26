CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crews are scheduled to start work on the Exit 95 interchange on September 28, as part of the I-85 widening project, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).
Officials said the goal of these upgrades is to rebuild and modernize exit 95 with a new bridge and ramps to improve traffic flow.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said in a press release, “The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working to modernize this interchange as well as the rest of the 21-mile-long I-85 corridor through Spartanburg and Cherokee counties – an $830 million investment for this vital part of South Carolina’s transportation system."
During construction, ramps at exit 95 and Pleasant School School Road over I-85 will close on Tuesday. These closures are expected to last around 9 months. The length of this closure will depend on weather conditions and utility issues, said officials.
Drivers who want to use exit 95 will need to take exit 96 instead. To get to Gaffney, drivers will need to use Exit 96 to SC-18.
To access Pleasant School Road or UPS, drivers can use Exit 96 and get onto Wilcox Avenue.
According to SCDOT, the new Pleasant School Road bridge will accommodate six lanes of traffic below. This growth will allow the interstate to widen in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.